Oyo Recorded 246 Fire Incidents In 2025

…42 rescued, 30 lives lost as State awaits new fire trucks

The Oyo State Fire Services Agency reported a total of 246 fire incidents across the state in the year 2025.

The revelation was made by the agency’s Chairman and Special Adviser on Fire Reform to Governor Seyi Makinde, Dr Maroof Adebayo Akinwande, during a press briefing on Thursday.

Akinwande provided a detailed breakdown of the year’s emergency responses, noting that 42 people were rescued alive from various incidents. Tragically, the agency also recovered 30 bodies during the same period.

The data showed fires peaked in the first half of the year, with 29 cases in January and 27 in February. Monthly incidents fluctuated throughout the year, concluding with 21 cases in December.

In terms of property damage, 116 residential buildings and 38 shops were ravaged by fire. Furthermore, 14 vehicles and 21 petroleum tankers were affected.

Akinwande also disclosed that the agency responded to 10 false alarms and 95 other special service calls during the year.

He urged heightened public vigilance, stating, “It is to show people that these things are happening and people must be aware. It will help to motivate people to be safety conscious.”

Highlighting government efforts to boost firefighting capabilities, Akinwande announced major investments approved by Governor Seyi Makinde.

“The state government has awarded the purchase of seven brand new firefighting pieces of equipment to a contractor, which we are expecting to be delivered in the next 3 to six months,” he said.

He detailed further support, including the payment for firefighting auxiliaries, procurement of vehicle tyres and batteries, and an increase in operational costs.

Crucially, to man the new equipment, Akinwande revealed that the governor has approved the recruitment of 100 firefighters.

“What the governor is saying is that if you have all those equipments and no one to handle them, it is as if you are doing nothing,” he added.

The chairman confirmed that the agency operates 24 hours a day and noted that the governor is also working to improve the welfare of fire personnel to encourage better service delivery.

The total incidents attended to by the agency in 2025, including fires, false calls, and special services, came to 353 calls.