Oyo Recorded 246 Fire Incidents In 2025

The Oyo State Fire Services Agency reported a total of 246 fire incidents across the state in the year 2025. The revelation was made by the agency’s Chairman and Special Adviser on Fire Reform to Governor Seyi Makinde, Dr. Maroof Adebayo Akinwande, during a press briefing on Thursday.

Akinwande provided a detailed breakdown of the year’s emergency responses, noting that 42 people were rescued alive from various incidents.

Tragically, the agency also recovered 30 bodies during the same period. The data showed that there more fire incidents in the first half of the year, with 29 cases in January and 27 in February. Monthly incidents fluctuated throughout the year, concluding with 21 cases in December.

In terms of property damage, 116 residential buildings and 38 shops were ravaged by fire. Furthermore, 14 vehicles and 21 petroleum tankers were affected.

Akinwande also disclosed that the agency responded to 10 false alarms and 95 other special service calls during the year.

He urged heightened public vigilance, stating, “It is to show people that these things are happening and people must be aware.

It will help to motivate people to be safety conscious.” Highlighting government efforts to boost firefighting capabilities, Akinwande announced major investments approved by Governor Seyi Makinde.

“The state government has awarded the purchase of seven brand new firefighting pieces of equipment to a contractor, which we are expecting to be delivered in the next 3 to six months,” he said.

He detailed further support, including the payment for firefighting auxiliaries, procurement of vehicle tyres and batteries, and an increase in operational costs.