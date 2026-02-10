Oyo Princes Sue Alaafin Against Subservient Appearances At Public Functions

Some Princes of Oyo Town have dragged the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade 1, to an Oyo High Court, in Oyo Town, seeking the order to prevent him from appearing, attending or further attending occasions and functions that are not befitting the status of a symbolic traditional head of the Yoruba race.

The claimants, Ladigbolu Moshood Adegboyega, Owoade Olaide Tesleem, Adeyemi Sikiru Adesina and Adeyemi Akinade Adebayo, had in a suit No: HOY/18/2026 sought “an order of perpetual injunction restraining Alaafin, a defendant in the suit, either by himself, servants, privies or any other person or persons whosoever from attending or further attending occasions and functions that are not befitting the status of a symbolic traditional head of the Yoruba race.”

They also sought “an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Defendant from acting in any traditional and official position which will make him to be subservient and inferior to any Oba in Yorubaland.”