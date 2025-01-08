Oyo PPRO, Osifeso, 201 Others Promoted

Share

…decorated by Oyo Police

Oyo State Police Command, on Wednesday, promoted and decorated 202 officers including its image maker, Adewale Osifeso, who was promoted from Superintendent of Police rank to Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP).

The decoration ceremony was held at the Conference Hall of the Command Eleyele, amid pomp and pageantry, witnessed by dignitaries from all walks of life.

In his remarks during the decoration, the State Commissioner of Police, Sonubi Ayodele, said the newly decorated Officers have distinguished themselves in all facets of the police profession.

He urged the promotees to ensure they live up to the responsibilities that come with the new rank, reminding them that they now have greater responsibilities, especially at a time when law enforcement constantly battles with perception management and evolving security challenges.

He further enjoined the Senior Officers to practise their Policing duties with utmost professionalism, integrity, dignity, courage, respect for the rights of citizens and the fear of God.

In his response on behalf of the promotees, ACP Ehindero Lawrence (OC Special Equity Bureau), appreciated His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Chairman Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Argungu (rtd) and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, for considering them worthy and approving their promotion.

He equally thanked the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Sonubi Ayodele, for his constant supervision, encouragement and motivation also adding that the best from the promoters was yet to come.

Other decorated officers of the Command included: CSP Akinjo Olakunle, CSP Segun Ojo, CSP Emuze Samson. O, Commander Explosive Ordinance Disposal-Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear Unit and CSP Sunday Omowole (AO Operations) amongst others.

