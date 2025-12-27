Oyo Police Rescue Kidnapped Teen In Ikoyi-Ile

The Oyo State Police Command has rescued one of the victims abducted during a violent kidnapping incident in Ikoyi-Ile, while intensifying efforts to rescue the remaining victim and apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The breakthrough followed a distress report received in the early hours of December 25, 2025, alerting the Ikoyi-Ile Police Division to gunshots heard at Ahoro-Dada Village.

Police said suspected armed hoodlums, wielding guns and cutlasses, invaded the residence of Ajani Isaiah, firing sporadically and creating panic in the community. During the attack, Ajani Isaiah and two others sustained gunshot injuries, while two children were abducted and taken to an unknown location.

The injured victims were promptly evacuated for medical treatment and have since been stabilised and debriefed, providing useful information for the ongoing investigation.

A joint security operation involving Police operatives, the Amotekun Corps, vigilantes and local hunters led to intensive bush-combing, resulting in the successful rescue of one of the abducted victims, Ajani Opeyemi, a 15-year-old boy.

He has been debriefed and reunited with his family. Police also conducted a forensic sweep of the crime scene, recovering exhibits now aiding investigations, while the Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, ordered the deployment of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and other tactical teams to ensure the rescue of the remaining victim and arrest of the suspects.

The Police Command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property across Oyo State and appealed to the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support security operations.

Residents were urged to report emergencies through the Oyo State Call Response Centre toll-free line 615, or the Command’s control room lines.