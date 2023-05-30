Oyo Police Raid Auxiliary’s Ibadan Residence, Recover Weapons, Ammunition

Following his sack as Chairman, and the dissolution of the Park Management System (PMS) in Oyo State by Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday, on allegation of attack on rival members, men of the Oyo State Police stormed the Olodo, Ibadan residence of Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi and recovered weapons and ammunition.

The Police raided the residence, shooting sporadically to dislodge Auxiliary’s lieutenants before gaining entry to his apartment.

Many pump action riffles and other weapons were recovered while some of the loyalists in the house were arrested.

Auxiliary who loomed large till yesterday, was said to have escaped being arrested and his whereabouts are yet unknown.

According to the Police Public Relations (PPRO), Adewale Osifeso (SP), while confirming the raid to New Telegraph, the arrested suspects will be paraded by 1 30 p.m today at the Police Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan.