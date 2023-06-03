New Telegraph

June 3, 2023
Oyo Police Raid ‘Auxiliary’s House, Recover 2 Smg Rifles, Beaded Crown, Others

Again, men of the Oyo State Police Command have raided the house of the former Chairman of Park Management System (PMS), Lamidi Mukaila (aka Auxiliary), recovering series of firearms and ammunition including personal effects like beaded crown, royal staff and horse tail prepared for an installation ceremony.

The command had on Tuesday raided the Alakia-Isebo Diamond Hotel of Auxiliary where 78 persons were arrested with criminal charms, arms and ammunition were recovered. According to the State Police Commissioner, Adebowale Williams, who briefed journalists on the development at the state Command Headquarters Eleyele, Ibadan, the recovered exhibits included: “seventy (70) rounds of Ak- 47 ammunition; four hundred (400) pieces of live cartridges, with 62 expended; thirteen (13) pieces of 9-mm ammunition; two (2) SMG riffles with two magazines; one (1) pump action riffle; nine (9) locally- made pistols; two (2) locally- made English pistols with magazine; nine (9) jack knives; three (3) axes; four hundred (400) cutlasses, one (1) ham- mer; one (1) walkie talkie device; one (1) army camouflage jacket; one (1) bullet proof jacket with inscription “Kiriji Heritage Defence”; three (3) International Passports; huge cache of criminal charms; one (1) damaged handcuff; three (3) long swords; three (3) picture portraits; one (1) traditional crown and staff”.

According to the CP, who declared Lamidi Mukaila, wanted for cases of “attempted murder, causing grevious harm, arms dealing, mur- der, armed robbery within Oyo state and kidnapping at Oke-ogun and Ibarapa axis of the State, the general public should assist in providing information as to his whereabouts. Aside the exhibits recovered from Auxiliary’s house, the Command equally paraded 21 suspects among them a set of suspected armed robbers/cultists.

