Oyo Police Parade Suspected Murderers, Kidnappers, Armed Robbers, Rapists, Ors

The Oyo State Police Command on Friday paraded 43 suspected criminals who were arrested in connection with various offences including: murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, truck hijacking, among others.

Parading the suspects at the Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, on behalf of the state Police Commissioner, Sonubi Oluyemi Ayodele, the state Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, noted that the Command had strategically improved on its engagement and feedback mechanism with key security stakeholders of the Command which include the civil liberties organization, market forces, student groups, trado-religious institutions and the Police Community Relations Committee, thus enhancing the actualization of a safer and more peaceful Oyo State.

Osifeso maintained that the paraded suspected criminals were arrested with weapons such as (1) One Ak-47 rifles, (1) One locally made pistol, (1) One Cut-to-size locally made Extended Cartridge (N2,769,000) Two Million, Seven Hundred and Sixty-Nine Thousand Naira, One MAC Trailer, Vehicles, Motorcycle (1,130) one thousand, one hundred and thirty thousand pieces of cartons of adhesives.

While speaking on the case of the suspected armed robbers cum kidnappers, Osifeso said, “On 30th August, 2024 at about 0120hrs, some suspected members of a dreaded armed robbery cum kidnapping syndicate who were reportedly armed with sophisticated firearms, cutlasses and some other dangerous weapons allegedly invaded a Herder Camp at Sepetri area of Oyo State.

“The armed gunmen who were allegedly identified by the victims as Nomadic cattle rearers fired gunshots sporadically into the air and after they attacked the aforementioned members of the camp and equally dispossessed them of mobile phones, huge sums of money and some other valuable items at gun point, the suspects then proceeded to abduct victims and whisk them away to unknown locations where they contacted their respective family members to demand for ransom in the sum of Fifty Million Naira (N50m).

“In furtherance of the payment, operational, technical and intelligence assets were swiftly activated by the Command in concert with some members of a local vigilance groups in the community in a manhunt for the fleeing suspected person and in the process, (2) two members of the armed robbery cum kidnapping syndicate who identified themselves as Faroq Usman ‘M’ (28) and Aliu Babangida ‘M’ (30) were arrested in connection with the crime.

A cash sum of Two Million, Seven Hundred and Sixty-Nine Thousand Naira (N2,769,000.00), which was received by the (2) two suspects as their share from the ransom paid by the relatives of the victim, was also recovered.

“Through questioning, the suspects confessed to the crime and series of similar armed robbery cum kidnapping attacks they had masterminded at various locations in Oyo State. Investigation continues as further progress, will be communicated.”

