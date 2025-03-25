Oyo Police Indict 17 Students Over Vandalization Of Science Laboratory

Share

The Oyo State Police Command has indicted 17 out of 59 students arrested in connection with the vandalization of science laboratory equipment worth over ₦25 million at Christ Apostolic Grammar School, Oniyere, Ibadan.

Their arrest and indictment were confirmed during a stakeholders’ meeting held at the Command Headquarters, which had in attendance the Commissioner of Police, Johnson Adenola; Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Fatai Owoseni (Rtd.); Commissioner of Education, Salihu Adelabu; and other key officials.

Commissioner of Police Johnson Adenola said that the affected Students invaded the School premises and destroyed the facilities. Out of the 59 students arrested, 17 have been found culpable of the offenses.

Providing details of the incident, Adenola explained: “On Thursday last week, pupils of Government Technical College, Orita-Aperin, went on a rampage as they invaded the premises of CAC Grammar School, Orita-Aperin.

“During the attack, several vehicles were destroyed, while the science laboratory blocks, containing equipment worth several millions of naira, were vandalized.

“Some individuals also sustained machete cuts during the violence. This situation was brought under control with the support of local security personnel and school authorities.”

Adenola further expressed shock at the level of indiscipline and moral decadence in public schools after personally interviewing the Students.

In his address, Commissioner of Education Salihu Adelabu decried the growing level of indiscipline among Students in public schools, saying that the government would no longer condone such behavior.

“The present administration is investing so much in the education sector, yet it is sad to note that some pupils do not appreciate these efforts. Parents have a critical role to play in the upbringing of their children, and their failure is what we are witnessing today,” Adelabu remarked.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, Retired CP Fatai Owoseni, urged parents to take responsibility for their Children’s discipline and called on the police to convene an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting to address the issue.

The Police have assured that those found guilty will face the full wrath of the law as part of efforts to curb violence and indiscipline in schools.

