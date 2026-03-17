Oyo: Police Foil, Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect, Recover Tanker

…apprehend four cattle rustlers in Ibarapa

Oyo State Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber along the Ogbomoso– Ilorin Expressway. According to the State Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, preliminary investigation revealed that a joint patrol team comprising Police operatives and local vigilantes encountered armed robbers at Egbeda Village via Ogbomoso.

The hoodlums had blocked the highway and stopped a tanker loaded with diesel, driven by Surajudeen Sulaiman. The robbers forcibly dispossessed the tanker driver and his motor boys of their belongings.

A gun duel ensued between the fleeing hoodlums and the Police patrol team, during which one of the suspects, later identi- fied as Dere Yahaya, aged 32, was apprehended.

Other members of the gang escaped into the bush, sustaining bullet wounds. Following the incident, the Police and vigilante team embarked on intensive bush combing and a manhunt for the fleeing suspects.

The operation underscores the Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining public safety and safeguarding lives and property along major highways in Oyo State.

Similarly, the Police arrested four cattle rustlers and recovered some cattle in Ado Away area of Ibarapa zone of Oyo state.

“The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, 13th March, at about 2:00 a.m., when a report was received from one Muhammad Ibrahim of Igbojaye area, who informed the Police that armed hoodlums had invaded the camp of one Yahaya, located at Iserin area via Ado-Awaye, and made away with his cows.