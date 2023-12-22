Oyo Police Dismiss Two Special Constables Over Extortion

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed two Special Constables of the Force serving in Oyo State over acts of extortion.

The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Adebola Hamzat, while parading the officers at the police headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, identified the two officers as Jimoh Lukman and Kareem Fatai.

The two dismissed officers were alleged of demanded money from a Dutch National who was seen in a viral video riding on a power bike from the Netherlands, heading to Abuja, the federal capital territory.

The two officers, who were caught in the viral video demanding for bribe from the foreigner were consequently stripped off of the Nigerian Police uniform to further confirm their exit from service.

CP Adebola said their dismissal from police constabulary followed a recommendation of the orderly room investigation.

He reiterated the zero tolerance for corrupt practices in the Nigeria police warning that such conduct, which he described as embarrassing, would not be condoned by any officer.

The two dismissed constables would not be prosecuted in court since they were not originally trained officers of the Nigerian police, the CP added.