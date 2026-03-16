Oyo Police Discover Lifeless Body Of Unidentified Woman In Egbeda

The Oyo State Police Command has discovered the lifeless body of an unidentified woman within the Egbeda area of Ibadan.

On Saturday, 14th March 2026, the command received a report at the Egbeda Divisional Police Headquarters by a good Samaritan, who stated that earlier the same day, upon arriving at his car wash stand located around Ile Marun, Iwo Road, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, he observed the lifeless body of a woman lying inside a nearby drainage channel.

Upon receipt of the report, a team of police operatives led by the Divisional Crime Officer (DCO), Egbeda Division, promptly moved to the scene.

READ ALSO:

On arrival, the police found the lifeless body of an unidentified woman was found lying inside the drainage.

After preliminary examination of the corpse, visible marks of violence were seen around the head region, suggesting possible foul play.

Photographs of the scene were taken and the corpse was subsequently evacuated and deposited at the Adeoyo State Hospital Mortuary, Ring Road, Ibadan, for preservation and autopsy.

The police noted that investigation has commenced, and efforts are ongoing to ascertain the identity of the deceased as well as circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Oyo State Police Command has appealed to members of the public, particularly individuals whose female family members or relatives are currently missing, to report to the Egbeda Divisional Police Headquarters or contact the nearest police station to assist in identifying the deceased as such cooperation will greatly aid the ongoing investigation.

The Command assured the public that no stone will be left unturned in unraveling the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident and bringing anyone found culpable to justice.