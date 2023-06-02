Oyo Police Declare ‘Auxiliary’ Wanted Over Murder, Arms Dealing, Kidnapping

Following his escape during the raid on his hotel and residence in Ibadan on Tuesday, the Oyo State Police Command has declared the former Chairman of the Park Management System (PMS), Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, a.k.a Auxiliary, wanted.

Following his men’s attack on members of the NURTW after the second term inauguration of Governor Seyi Makinde, the PMS was declared dissolved by the State Government and Auxiliary was thus sacked as Chairman of the park.

Auxiliary had escaped being arrested during the raid carried out by the Police following an intelligence report that he and his men were planning civil disturbance in the state.

78 of his loyalists were arrested and paraded at the Police Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan. A series of charms, weapons, arms and ammunition were recovered in the hotel. One of the loyalists was killed in the gun duel.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso (SP), in a statement made available to journalists today, “the General Public particularly good citizens of Oyo State is hereby notified that LAMIDI MUKAILA AKA AUXILIARY ‘M’ whose Photograph appears above is wanted by the Nigeria Police Force, Oyo State Command in connection with cases of; Attempted Murder, Causing Grevious Harm, Arms Dealing, Murder, Armed Robbery within Oyo state and kidnapping at Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa axis of the State.

“Lamidi Mukaila is an indigene of Oyo State. He was born on the 9th, of January 1962 (61yrs) and is dark in complexion.

“He is about 1.55m (5ft1), Married and speaks Yoruba & English Language moderately. His last known address is Diamond Hotel, Alakia-Isebo, Egbeda LGA.

“Anybody with useful information as to his whereabouts should please contact the Oyo State Police Command on any of these lines; 08033387701, 08023219552, 07055495413”, the statement read.