Oyo Police Can’t Declare Me Wanted, Makinde Is My Destiny Helper, Says Auxiliary

In spite of the pronouncement of the Oyo state Police Command declaring wanted in connection with arms dealing, murder and kidnapping offences after his hotel and house were raided, the sacked Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee of the Park Management System (PMS) in Oyo State, Lamidi Mukaila (a.k.a. Auxiliary), has declared that the police could not declare him wanted.

Speaking on an Ibadanbased FM radio programme from his hideout for the first time after his Isebo-Alakia hotel was raided and 78 of his loyalists arrested, with one shot dead in gun duel, Auxiliary said: ‘Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, is my destiny helper.

The Police cannot declare me wanted”. Reacting to the dissolution of the PMS that he was heading, the transport union leader said that he was committed to peace, and that he would abide by whatever decision the governor takes on transport unions operation in the state.

Declaring Auxiliary wanted on Friday, the Oyo state Police Command had said that he “is wanted by the Nigeria Police Force, Oyo State Command in connection with cases of; Attempted Murder, Causing Grevious Harm, Arms Dealing , Murder, Armed Robbery within Oyo state and kidnapping at Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa axis of the State.

“Lamidi Mukaila is an indigene of Oyo State. He was born on the 9th, January 1962 (61yrs) and dark in complexion. He is about 1.55m (5ft1), Married and speaks Yoruba & English Language moderately. His last known address is Diamond Hotel, AlakiaIsebo, Egbeda LGA.