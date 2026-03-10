Oyo: Police Begins Manhunt For Boyfriend Over Alleged Murder Of Lady

Following the discovery of a lady’s corpse at Oguntula area of Ojoo in Ibadan, Oyo State, allegedly dumped by her boyfriend, the Oyo State Police Command has commenced investigation to unravel the circumstances behind it.

It had been rumoured that neighbours around the area saw the boy friend trying to dump the body of the girlfriend in the trunk of a car at night, but when he noticed that people had seen him he dropped the body on the ground and sped off in the car.

Confirming the incident, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, told New Telegraph that the Police found the body lying lifeless at the entrance of the room of her suspected boyfriend, Quadri Mohammed ‘M’, aged 29 years.

“Contrary to the false narrative circulating in some sections of the media alleging that the incident occurred at Akobo and involved a husband attempting to place the corpse of his wife in the trunk of a car, preliminary findings indicate that the incident actually occurred at the Oguntula area of Ojoo, Ibadan, and not Akobo as widely reported.

Consequently, the Command considers it necessary to clarify the circumstances surrounding the incident in order to set the record straight.

“Preliminary investigation in this regard reveals that at about 0005hrs, the incident was brought to the attention of the Police by a good Samaritan who reported that the victim was found lying lifeless at the entrance of the room of her boyfriend, Quadri Mohammed ‘M’, aged 29 years.

“Acting promptly on the information received, the Patrol Team and Incident Duty Officer of Ojoo Division were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, the lifeless body of the victim was discovered on the floor at the doorway of the suspect’s room. The body was forensically examined and findings duly documented in line with established investigative procedures and laid down rules.