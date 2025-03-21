Oyo Police Arrests Two Over Possession Of Human Parts

Share

The Oyo State Police Command has announced the arrest of two suspects: Ridwan Bello and Fatai Adeleke, in connection with the possession of human body parts.

The Command made this known in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, and made available to New Telegraph on Friday.

According to him: “On Tuesday, 18 March 2025, at about 02:30 hrs, detectives from the Iyaganku Divisional Police Headquarters, acting on a tip-off, conducted a search at the residence of one Ridwan Bello, 35, male, also known as Asalailu, located in the Muslim area of Ibadan.

“During the search, a female human torso and other dismembered remains, including severed limbs and dried bones, were recovered from bags and a paint bucket.

“In his confession, Bello claimed to have exhumed the corpse from a cemetery in Awa-Ijebu, Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State and admitted to selling the body parts to ritualists. He later led detectives to the cemetery, where his claim was verified.

“Further investigation led to the arrest of Fatai Adeleke, 70, male, an accomplice who purchased human body parts from the suspect for ritual purposes. Adeleke also admitted his involvement in the illicit trade.

“The case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation, as efforts are being intensified to identify and apprehend all those involved.

“The command urges cemetery managers to increase surveillance and prevent further incidents of corpse exhumation by ritualists.”

