Oyo Police Arrest Two Over Killing Of 62-Year-Old Woman

Oyo State Police Command has arrested two persons in connection with the killing of a 62-year-old woman in Ibadan, the state capital.

The command disclosed this on Friday in a statement signed by Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade.

Confirming the incident, the command said a 62-year-old woman was killed in a controversial manner in Ibadan on Wednesday.

The incident occured at Ori Apata area in Ido, Ido local government area. The command said two persons have been arrested in connection with the killing. The suspects were identified as Muhammed Sanusi and Ogbu James Ajah.

Informing the general public of a suspected murder incident which occurred at Ori-Apata Oderemi area of Ido, Ibadan, the Command said, “Consequently, the body was immediately evacuated to the morgue at Adeoyo General Hospital for autopsy and post-mortem examination to scientifically determine the actual cause of death.

“Preliminary investigation has led to the arrest of two suspects now identified as Muhammed Sanusi ‘m’ age 42 years and Ogbu James Ajah ‘m’ age 40 years, both residents of Ori-Apata area, Ido, in connection with the incident.

“The suspects are currently in custody at the State CID and are assisting the Police with ongoing investigations, while efforts are being intensified to apprehend any other accomplices linked to the crime,” the statement said.