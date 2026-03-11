Following its intelligence-led policing and proactive stop-and-search operations, men of the Oyo State Police Command have arrested three suspects who had been on its watchlist for armed robbery, recovering a series of stolen items and a gun.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, Ayanlade Olayinka, “operatives on patrol at the General Gas Area, Akobo, Ibadan, intercepted a suspect riding a motorcycle.

The suspect, later identified as Abiodun Adeyemi Michael, attempted to flee on sighting the operatives but was swiftly pursued and apprehended. Investigations have revealed that the suspect had been on the Police radar for some time and is known to operate along the state borders of Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo, engaging in armed robbery activities”.

The arrest and search conducted on the suspect led to the recovery of the many items including: One Magnum Pump Action gun with six live cartridges; Mobile phones: iPhone 17, iPhone 15, iPhone 13, iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 16 Blue, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Tecno Camon, Tecno CKG, Tecno Spark 20, Tecno CM6, and five units of Redmi phones (black); One Samsung Galaxy S10; One Wi-Fi device; One power bank; One Oraimo radio; Four wristwatches, and cash sum of ₦130,000″.

During interrogation, the suspect allegedly “confessed to participating in a robbery operation alongside three accomplices, namely Olaoluwa Pamole, Ahmed Ismail, and Lamidi, during which unsuspecting members of the public were robbed at gunpoint around the Toll Gate and Egbeda areas of Ibadan. Acting on this information, a team of police operatives, in collaboration with men of the Command Monitoring Unit and led by the Divisional Police Officer, Akobo Division, proceeded to the suspects’ meeting point at Access Hotel, Sawmill, Onipepeye Area, Iwo Road, Ibadan. At the scene, Olaoluwa Pamole and Ahmed Ismail were arrested, while the third suspect, Lamidi, is currently at large.

“The suspects further confessed to being involved in the snatching of a Honda car, ash in colour, in Abeokuta, Ogun State. The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP Femi Haruna, has directed that the case be transferred to the Command Monitoring Unit for discreet investigation and prosecution. He has also ordered that the fleeing suspect be apprehended and prosecuted to face the full weight of the law”, it was said.

Members of the public were therefore urged to remain vigilant and continue to promptly report suspicious persons or activities to the nearest police station. Additionally, any members of the public who have, in recent times, lost their valuables to robbery in the Egbeda and Toll Gate areas may come forward to the Command Monitoring Unit to claim recovered items, subject to verification of ownership. The Command reassures residents of their safety and its unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property”.