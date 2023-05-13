Oyo: Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Robbed ASP

Following intense investigation, the Oyo State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it has apprehended four suspected killers of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ogunleye Daniel, who until his death was serving at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Iyaganku.

Police said the suspects, Oyetumbi Ademola, Michael Adeniyi, Gabriel Adeniyi and Kafilat Tiamiyu allegedly robbed and killed the policeman on April 29 this year. The spokesman of the Command, Adewale Osifeso (SP), while parading the suspects at the Command Headquaters, Eleyele, Ibadan, said the deceased, who resided at Ori-Agogo community, in Odo-Ona Kekere axis of Oluyole Local government, was killed by the assailants after robbing him and other members of his family.

He said after the case was transferred from Idi-Ayunre Police Divisional Headquarters to the SCID Iyaganku for further investigation, detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department’s Anti- Robbery section immediately swung into action and tracked the suspects using a mobile phone found at the scene of the crime.