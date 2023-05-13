New Telegraph

May 14, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Oyo: Police Arrest…

Oyo: Police Arrest Suspected Killers Of Robbed ASP

Following intense investigation, the Oyo State Police Command yesterday disclosed that it has apprehended four suspected killers of an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Ogunleye Daniel, who until his death was serving at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Iyaganku.

Police said the suspects, Oyetumbi Ademola, Michael Adeniyi, Gabriel Adeniyi and Kafilat Tiamiyu allegedly robbed and killed the policeman on April 29 this year. The spokesman of the Command, Adewale Osifeso (SP), while parading the suspects at the Command Headquaters, Eleyele, Ibadan, said the deceased, who resided at Ori-Agogo community, in Odo-Ona Kekere axis of Oluyole Local government, was killed by the assailants after robbing him and other members of his family.

He said after the case was transferred from Idi-Ayunre Police Divisional Headquarters to the SCID Iyaganku for further investigation, detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department’s Anti- Robbery section immediately swung into action and tracked the suspects using a mobile phone found at the scene of the crime.

Read Previous

Oyebanji: My Gov’t Has Paid Over N31bn As Salaries, Gratuities, Pensions
Read Next

Adeleke Built Solid Base, Network To Emerge Osun Governor At 63, Buhari Affirms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023