Oyo Police Arrest Six Suspected Armed Robbers

Oyo State Police Command has arrested six suspected armed robbers at a hotel located in the 7UP/Academy area of Ibadan, the state capital.

Public Relations Officer of the Command, Olayinka Ayanlade, (SP) made the disclosure in a statement made available to a new Telegraph on Tuesday. According to him, several items were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.

He further stated that the operation was successfully carried out following accurate information received from members of the public.

Maintaining that the suspects would be charged in court upon conclusion of investigations, he said, “Acting swiftly on the intelligence received, the operatives launched a well-coordinated sting operation and stormed the location, leading to the arrest of six suspects.

The arrested individuals are Kelvin Daniel, Idris Ramon, Christopher Solomon, Mohamed Telim, Taored Aderibigbe, and Adekunle Tolani.

“Following the arrest, the following exhibits were recovered from the suspects: eighteen mobile phones, one Opay ATM card, one National Identification Number (NIN) card, and one tricycle with registration number OYO SHK 508 QP, identified as the operational vehicle used by the syndicate.

“In light of the foregoing, the Command reassures members of the public that investigations are ongoing and all suspects will be charged in court upon conclusion of investigations. Further developments will be communicated in due course.