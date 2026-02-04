Oyo Police Arrest Murder Suspect, Cultists, Serial Burglars

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested murder suspect, cultists, burglars and recovered arms in a major operation carried out across the state.

According to a press statement on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 signed by the Public Relations Officer of the command, Olayinka Ayanlade, the achievements were driven by intelligence-led and proactive policing.

These successes carried out under the leadership the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun reflects the Command’s commitment to enhancing public safety and maint aining law and order in Oyo State.

Police operatives of the command arrested a male murder suspect, Yaru Saka, at the Budo Panu area of Tede following the killing of Amodu Saliu (male) and a locally fabricated single-barrel gun was also recovered at the scene.

Saka however confessed to the crime and is cooperating with investigators, while the deceased was released to his family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

“The Command recorded a major breakthrough at Budo Panu area of Tede following a reported murder. Acting promptly on credible intelligence, operatives arrested Yaru Saka (male, adult) in connection with the death of Amodu Saliu (male), recovering a locally fabricated single-barrel gun at the scene,” the statement read.

Additionally, in Jobele, the police thwarted a cult-related disturbance and rescued Abraham Atunde (male), aged 35, who sustained stab injuries.

Also, a blood-stained knife was recovered, and two suspects namely: Sammod Bologun (male), 29, and Katie Suleiman (male), 24 were arrested.

The suspects confessed to their involvement and are assisting police in tracking fleeing accomplices.Aso, the Command arrested Isiaka Muhammed (male), aged 23, for causing grievous harm at Elekara area, Ilora.

According to the Police report, the suspect allegedly attacked a night guard, Adeniran Ramon (male), aged 50, with a cutlass, resulting in the severance of his left hand and a blood-stained cutlass was recovered, and the suspect confessed to the crime.

In Ibadan, the police intercepted three suspected serial burglars at the Salami/Ibachi axis while conveying stolen items in a Toyota Liteace bus with Oyo State commercial registration number MNY 759 YN.

The suspects, Rukayat Favour Umar (female), 17; Mubarak Umar (male), 26; and Jimoh Ibrahim (male), 49confessed to multiple burglary operations within the metropolis.

Recovered exhibits and suspects have been transferred to the State CID, Iyaganku, for further investigation.

The Police have assured that all suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.