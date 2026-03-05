Oyo: Police Arrest Man For Killing Brother Who Allegedly Shot Him In The Dream

Men of Oyo State Police command have arrested a 43-year-old man, identified as Lateef Suleiman over the alleged murder of his elder brother Mustapha Amidu in Sepeteri Town. The command said this in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade yesterday.

He said that the case was reported at Ago Amodu Divisional Police Head- quarters. He said, “One Badmus Yunisa ‘m’ of Alegunlode Compound, Sepeteri, reported that Lateef Suleiman ‘m’, aged 43 years, attacked his elder brother, Mustapha Amidu ‘m’, aged 52 years, following an accusation that the deceased had shot him in a dream while he was asleep the previous night.

Acting on this claim, the suspect allegedly approached the deceased where he was seated, picked up a heavy rock, struck him on the head, and fled the scene immediately.

“The victim was promptly rushed to Ileri Oluwa Hospital, Sepeteri, for medical attention, where he was confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty.

“Upon receipt of the report, a team of Police Operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ago-Amodu Division, visited both the scene of the incident and the hospital as part of preliminary investigative procedures.

The suspect has since been arrested and has confessed to the crime, and is currently cooperating with investigators. “The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Femi Haruna, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for discreet and comprehensive investigation.”