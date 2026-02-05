Oyo: Police Arrest 7 Suspects Over Alleged Murder, Cult-Related Offences

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested seven suspects in connection with murder, cultism and other criminal activities in various parts of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Olayinka Ayanlade (DSP), who noted that some exhibits were recovered after the arrests, disclosed in a statement yesterday, that one suspect was arrested in connection with alleged murder in Tede Town in the Oke Ogun geo-political zone.

He said two suspects were nabbed in connection with cult-related offence in Jobele Town of Oyo area, while another was caught in Ilora Town both in the AFIJIO area of Oyo Town.

The statement read this: “In continuation of its proactive measures against violent crime, the Command recorded a major breakthrough at Budo Panu area of Tede following a reported murder. Acting promptly on credible intelligence, operatives arrested Yaru Saka (male, adult) in connection with the death of Amodu Saliu (male), recovering a locally fabricated single-barrel gun at the scene.

“Building on its intelligence-led approach, the Command effectively neutralised a cult-related disturbance in the Jobele area. Operatives responded promptly to information regarding a violent fracas, rescuing Abraham Atunde (male), aged 35, who had sustained stab injuries. A blood-stained knife, recovered at the scene, was linked to the attack and injuries sustained,” the release said.