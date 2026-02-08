Oyo Police Arrest 65-Year-Old Man For Defiling 6-Year-Old Girl

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a 65-year-old man over alleged defilement of a six-year-old girl in Ibadan.

The Command disclosed this in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade.

Ayanlade said the victim was allegedly coerced and indecently assaulted multiple times throughout December 2025 by the perpetrator.

The victim was said to be hawking at Onikeke, in the Ayegun area of Ibadan, when the perpetrator allegedly committed the crime.

“According to the report, the victim was allegedly coerced and indecently assaulted multiple times throughout December 2025 while she was hawking at Onikeke, Ayegun area, Ibadan.

“The alleged perpetrator, identified as 65-year-old Ibrahim Raheem, has been apprehended and has since confessed to indecently abusing the child, though he denied engaging in carnal knowledge.

“Following the discovery of these acts, the victim was immediately taken to a hospital for comprehensive medical examination and socio-psychological care to address the trauma of the ordeal,” the Oyo police spokesman said.

The perpetrator is set to be arraigned in court after investigation has been completed, the Command said.