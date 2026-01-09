Oyo Police Arrest 49-Year-Old Man Over Alleged Defilement Of 13-Year-Old Girl

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested a 49-year-old man, identified as Peter Adubi, for the alleged defilement of a 13-year-old minor.

According to the Command, the arrest followed a formal report lodged on January 8, 2026, at about 8:50 p.m. by the minor’s guardian, who observed unusual behavioural changes of a sexual nature in the child.

Upon careful and gentle questioning, the minor disclosed that she was sexually abused in 2022 while residing with her mother in the Molade area of Ibadan.

Police investigations revealed that the alleged offence occurred during that period. Based on the disclosure, the victim was immediately taken for medical examination to establish the facts of the case.

Medical findings reportedly confirmed evidence of sexual abuse, strengthening the case against the suspect and guiding further investigative actions.

Following these developments, Peter Adubi was taken into police custody.

Detectives also visited the crime scene, after which the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Gender Desk, for discreet and thorough investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, commended the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun for his exemplary leadership and continuous support, which, he noted, has enhanced the Command’s resolve to protect vulnerable members of society and ensure justice.

The Oyo State Police Command reassured residents that the case will be diligently pursued in line with the law.

Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and promptly report all cases of sexual abuse, emphasizing that community cooperation is crucial to safeguarding children and building a safer society.