Oyo: Police Arrest 3 Suspected Kidnappers, Recover Firearms

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three persons suspected to be kidnappers in connection with the abduction of a woman. The Command made the revelation in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, yesterday in Ibadan.

In the statement, the Command said the suspects were arrested based on intelligence at its disposal, with the collaboration of other sister security agencies at Komu Village in Oke Ogun.

Ayanlade said, “Acting on credible intelligence and in collaboration with other non-state security outfits, operatives of the Command arrested one Aliu Umaru, male, aged 22 years, of Komu Village.

“The suspect had been on the Command’s wanted list in connection with a previously reported case of kidnapping involving Huseinat Abubakar, female, aged 25 years, of Gelede Camp via Komu.

“Further investigation and interrogation of the suspect yielded positive results, as he confessed to the crime and led operatives to the arrest of two other members of the kidnapping syndicate, namely: Gure Wadi, male, aged 60 years, and Ibrahim Yobo, male, aged 35 years, both of Komu Village.

Consequently, a search conducted at the residence of one of the suspects led to the recovery of one singlebarrel gun and one dane gun, both alleged to have been used in the commission of the kidnapping,” the PPRO said.