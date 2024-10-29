New Telegraph

October 29, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
October 29, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Metro & Crime
  3. Oyo Police Arrest…

Oyo Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Over Alleged Cable Theft

Police Arrests Wanted Armed Robber, Rape Suspect In Ogun

The Oyo State Police Command on Tuesday arrested and arraigned a 21-year-old Isah Faruq, before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, for allegedly stealing cables worth N700,000.

Faruq was charged with conspiracy and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Toyin Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Thursday, October 24, at about 4:00 p.m., at Idi-Ayunre area, Ibadan.

READ ALSO

According to Ibrahim, the defendant and others at large conspired to steal transformer and meter cables worth N700,000 allegedly belonging to one Jeffrey Ogbaide.

Delivering the judgement, the Magistrate, Mrs Kausarat Ayofe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 and two reliable sureties in like sum.

The case is adjourned until Jan. 22, 2025, for a hearing.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Peter Obi Knocks Borno Speaker Amid Call For New Aircraft For Shettima
Read Next

Senate Passes NDIC Bill To Safeguard Bank Depositors’ Funds, Stabilise Financial Institutions
Share
Copy Link
×