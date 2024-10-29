Oyo Police Arrest 21-Year-Old Over Alleged Cable Theft

Share

The Oyo State Police Command on Tuesday arrested and arraigned a 21-year-old Isah Faruq, before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan, for allegedly stealing cables worth N700,000.

Faruq was charged with conspiracy and stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Toyin Ibrahim, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Thursday, October 24, at about 4:00 p.m., at Idi-Ayunre area, Ibadan.

According to Ibrahim, the defendant and others at large conspired to steal transformer and meter cables worth N700,000 allegedly belonging to one Jeffrey Ogbaide.

Delivering the judgement, the Magistrate, Mrs Kausarat Ayofe, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 and two reliable sureties in like sum.

The case is adjourned until Jan. 22, 2025, for a hearing.

