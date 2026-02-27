Oyo Police Arrest 18-Year-Old For Defiling Minor

In its continued efforts towards combating targeted sexual and gender-based violence, as well as safeguarding vulnerable persons and upholding the rule of law across the State, the Oyo State Police Command has arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with defilement of a minor.

According to a release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (DSP) Ayanlade Olayinka, “the Operatives of the Ilero Divisional Police Headquarters arrested one Basit Tijani ‘m’, aged 18 years, of Ilero, in connection with a case of defilement involving a 17-year-old female.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspect allegedly lured the victim into his room and unlawfully had carnal knowledge of her without her consent. The incident was promptly reported to the Police, thereby enabling swift intervention.

“Upon receipt of the report, Operatives of the Ilero Division immediately mobilised to the scene, secured the area, rescued the victim, and ensured her evacuation to a medical facility where she received a comprehensive medical examination and socio-psychological support in line with established protocols for handling sexual offences.

“Consequent upon the swift response, the suspect was apprehended without delay and has since confessed to the crime while cooperating with ongoing investigations.

“To ensure thoroughness and professional handling of the matter, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP Femi Haruna, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Gender Desk for discreet and comprehensive investigation. He further ordered that upon the conclusion of the investigation, the suspect be charged in court accordingly.

“The Command reiterates its zero-tolerance stance towards sexual and gender-based violence and assures members of the public that perpetrators of such heinous acts will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Parents, guardians, and community leaders are encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest police formation.

The Oyo State Police Command remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of all residents and ensuring that the State is not, and will never be, a safe haven for criminal elements.