Oyo Police Arrest 11 Suspects Over LG Killing, Kidnap Of Minors

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested 11 suspects in separate operations linked to the killing of a young man in Atisbo Local Government Area and the kidnapping of two minors in the Iwéré-Ìlè axis of Oke Ogun zone.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the arrests followed swift, intelligence-led responses aimed at curbing violent crime and restoring public confidence. Two minors, Hadu Abubakar (15) and Sadari Abubakar (14), both from Akinsapon Village near Ayétòrò-Ìlè, were abducted by suspected gunmen on Friday, January 9, 2026.

Upon receiving the report around 9 a.m., police operatives, working with other security partners, launched a coordinated operation that led to the rescue of the two boys and the arrest of four suspects. Items recovered included two cutlasses, a sander stick, and ₦15,700. Two suspects sustained injuries and are receiving treatment under close security, while the others remain in custody. All have confessed to the crime. The Commissioner of Police, Femi Haruna, ordered the suspects to be transferred to the State Anti-Kidnapping Squad for further investigation.

In a separate case in Atisbo LGA, seven suspects were arrested over the killing of a 20-year-old man, Seidu Amisu. Preliminary findings revealed the incident occurred in Budo Fatti area of Ofiki Village following an argument over cattle rearing, which escalated into a physical confrontation resulting in the victim’s death. The suspects allegedly attempted to conceal the crime by secretly burying the victim. Operatives from the Ago-Are Division, acting on credible intelligence, arrested all seven suspects, who are now cooperating with investigators.

Commissioner Haruna reaffirmed the police’s commitment to fighting crime in the state and protecting lives and property.

He also thanked the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and Governor Seyi Makinde for their support, urging the public to continue providing timely and credible information to security agencies.