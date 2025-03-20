Oyo Police Arraign Orotoye, Two Others For Assault, Threat To Life

Share

The Nigeria Police, Zone 11, Osogbo, has arraigned a 70-year-old man, Kamilu Orotoye, Kabiru Ajanaku and Oladele Sulaiman for alleged assault, threat to life and attempted murder.

Their arraignment followed a petition dated August 7, 2024, sent to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Nigeria Police Force, Zone 11 Osogbo by one Mr Dapo Davies of Oke Padre, Ibadan.

In the petition sent through his Lawyer, Yomi Ogunlola, Dapo Davies alleged that Alhaji Kamilu Orotoye, Raji Saheed and Kabiru Ajanaku popularly known as Arole Auxiliary, had been harassing, intimidating and attempting to assassinate him over a landed property based in Oke Padre Ibadan.

The three defendants

were arraigned at the Ibadan Magisterial court before Magistrate Moshood Mudashiru on Tuesday, 18th March 2025.

They were arraigned on four-count charges viz: ” That you Oladele Sulaman ‘m’, Kabiru Ajanaku, ‘m’ and Kamilu Orotoye, ‘m’ and others at large sometimes between 21st and 22nd July 2024 at Oke Padre and at Oba Akenzua Street, Onireke Ibadan in the aforementioned Magisterial District did conspire together to commit a felony to wit/ assault occasioning harm, threatening violence/ threat to lives and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 516 of the criminal code Cap 38, Vol.11 Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria”.

Count two read: “That you Oladele Sulaman ‘m’, and Kamilu Orotoye, ‘m’ and others at large on the 22nd July 2024 at about 10 am at Oba Akenzua Street, Onireke, Ibadan in the aforementioned Magisterial District threatening violence against one Dapo Davies while you attempted to kill him and member of his household through hired suspected assassins and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 86 of the criminal code Cap 38, Vol.11 Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria”.

Count 3: ” That you Oladele Sulaman ‘m’, Kabiru Ajanaku, ‘m’ and Kamilu Orotoye, ‘m’ and others at large on the 21st day of July 2024 at Oke Padre and in the aforementioned Magisterial District unlawfully did grievous harm to one Olabode Timothy Ogunkeyede as you inflicted injuries all over his body with dangerous weapons and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 335 of the criminal code Cap 38, Vol.11 Laws of Oyo Nigeria”.

Count 4: “That you Oladele Sulaman ‘m’, Kabiru Ajanaku, ‘m’ and Kamilu Orotoye, ‘m’ and others at large on the 21st day of July 2024 at Oke Padre and in the aforementioned Magisterial District did conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace as you hired hoodlums to disrupt business activities and molest one Dapo Davies, “M” and Olabode Timothy Ogunkeyede, ‘M’ and their customers threatening violence against them and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 249 of the criminal code Cap 38, Vol.11 Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000″.

After reading the counts to the defendants, they all pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Mudashiru granted the defendants bail in the sum of two hundred thousand (N200,000) each, with two sureties each and three years of tax clearance to be confirmed from the Oyo state Ministry of Finance.

The matter was thereafter adjourned till June 3, 2025, for further hearing.

