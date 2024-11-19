New Telegraph

November 19, 2024
Oyo PDP Group Lauds Makinde For Supporting Guber Candidate

A group within Oyo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ‘Oyo PDP-Visionaries,’ has commended the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for giving a good account of himself as a true democrat and a strong believer in electoral democracy.

The governor was commended for his support for the governorship candidate of the PDP in Ondo State, Mr Alfred Agboola Ajayi, in Saturday’s governorship election.

The group gave the commendation on Sunday, noting that the Oyo State governor fought a good fight as the leader of the PDP in the SouthWest.

