Oyo PDP Commends Makinde For Restructuring PMS

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Oyo State Chapter, has commended Governor Seyi Makinde over the newly restructured Park Management System (PMS) in the state.

While lauding the state government for the prompt reopening of parks and garages, the party equally congratulates the newly installed Alhaji Tomiwa Omolewa-led management committee of PMS in the state.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in Oyo state, Akeem Olatunji, in a congratulatory message to the new PMS leadership, has tasked members of the management committee to see their appointments as a call to greater service.

While charging them to be good ambassadors of the Seyi Makinde-led government, Olatunji disclosed that the public transportation system all over the world is a serious business and the new leadership owes it a duty to themselves to justify the trust reposed in them by Governor Makinde.

The ruling PDP also commended Makinde for his proactive approach in the sector which has birthed a new leadership that now housed a more united and harmonized transport management system devoid of bickerings and power tussles.

The party expressed satisfaction with the composition of the new PMS leadership saying lasting peace and harmonious coexistence across parks and garages in the state is nonnegotiable stressing that any act or conduct by any leader of the transport system that contradicts the governor’s agenda for the sector would amount to ingratitude.

“We’re happy and grateful to God for the Solomon-like wisdom bestowed on governor Seyi Makinde that is being deployed to pilot the affairs of Oyo state particularly, the crisis-ridden public transport management.

“This is indeed the first time since the advent of factionalized groups in the state transport unions that all warring factions agreed to come together in unity in the interest of the state and have been so installed to begin full business activities.

“The management committee of PMS under the newly installed leadership of Alhaji Tomiwa Omolewa must understand that there’s no greater call to service than to serve humanity. The interest of Oyo state, peace, and protection of passengers across all the parks and garages in the state must supersede any personal interest.

“This is the only way the trust reposed in the new leadership by His Excellency, Governor Makinde would be justified. It is worthy of note to state here that as the ruling party in the state, so much more is expected of us from the public and the new leadership is not an exception.

“Therefore, it is a core obligation of the new leadership of PMS in Oyo state to show the expected capacity because to us in Oyo state PDP, lasting peace in the public transport system is non-negotiable and any act or conduct that contradicts the agenda of governor Makinde for the public transportation system in the state would amount to ingratitude on the part of the new management committee.

“While assuring them of our continuous support, the new leadership must also realize that to whom much is given, much is expected. They owe it a duty to be good ambassadors of the present administration under the leadership of Governor Makinde; friend of the masses and lover of peace.” Olatunji said.