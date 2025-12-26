Oyo PDP Caretaker Committee Inaugurated

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caretaker committee in Oyo State was formally inaugurated on Friday, with members taking their oath of office to commence their assignment.

The inauguration followed the appointment of a 17-member caretaker committee by the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The appointment was announced on Wednesday, and it took effect from December 24, 2025.

In a statement, Umar Bature, the National Organising Secretary of the Wike-backed NWC faction, said the decision was part of efforts to strengthen the party’s structure and reposition it for effective administration in the state.

According to the statement, Prof. Abdulrahman Akinoso was named as chairman of the caretaker committee, while Biola Olanipekun was appointed as Secretary, alongside other members tasked with managing the affairs of the party in Oyo State.

The committee has Prof Abdulrahman Akinoso as Chairman, Mr Adio DaudaTolani, Hon Ali Hammed Okesola, Prince Adewale Lukuman Adewale, Mr Tunde Sikiru Adeniran, Alhaja Risikat Kola Popoola, Hon Kabiru Adesokan, Hon Yekini Adebisi Toyosi, Hon Rotimi Adewuyi, and Hon Musbau Olayowola as members.

Other members include: Hon Oyewole Olaosebikan, Hon Abideen Olarewaju, Comrade Akinloye Oyeniyi- Member, Chief Bili Muraina, Hon Dauda Ramon Bamibeke, and Barr Babatunde Akinola, while Dr Biola Olanipekun was inaugurated as Secretary.