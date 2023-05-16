Oyo OPC Dismisses Ex-Leader Over Misconduct

The Oyo State Branch of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) on Monday announced that Rotimi Oguntade, the Congress’ former Coordinator has been suspended for engaging in organizational irregularities.

Wasiu Adeogun, the state Branch Secretary who disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen said the attitude have the potential to harm the OPC’s reputation in the state which factored the removal of Oguntade coupled with that of Lateef Babalola, the state commandant.

He added that the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council (NCC), the organization’s two highest decision-making bodies, approved their expulsion and that this decision is still in effect.

He said, “We cannot fold our arms and pretend not to see the various unethical conducts of the former coordinator of the OPC in the state.

“It is no more news that comrade Rotimi Olumo has been removed as the Oyo state coordinator of the OPC.

“The decision to dismiss him was taken by the NEC/NCC when it was evident that he had been involved in organisational malpractices.

“He further dug his grave by raising his voice in the media that he was removed as coordinator of the OPC in the state without any evidence, insisting that he was still the coordinator of the OPC in the state.

“Such practices were unethical and it only showed that he was very desperate.

Adeogun who wondered why Olumo still paraded himself as the coordinator despite his dismissal, said “That is the level of his desperation and the OPC as a socio-cultural organisation will never allow such desperate people like that to lead the organisation.

The scribe maintained further that the OPC in Oyo state is still intact,adding that the activities of the organisation in the state are well coordinated without any hitch.

“OPC is not about an individual. It is an organisation that has survived various challenges, especially during the dark years of the military.

“So, we have a national outlook and our activities and organisational template are well coordinated by the leadership of the organisation,” he stated.