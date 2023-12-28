Oyo, Ogun Courts Jail 37 Internet Fraudsters

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction and sentencing of thirty-seven (37) internet fraudsters before Justices Ladiran Akintola, O.A. Olajide, J.O. Adeyemi, Bayo Taiwo and M.O. Ishola of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan; Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State and Justices A.A. Babawale, A.A. Akinyemi and S.O. Adeniyi of the Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta.

According to Dele Oyewale, Head of Media & Publicity of the EFCC, the convicts were arraigned between the months of November and December 2023 on one- count separate charge each.

They are Aladelusi Temitope Matthew, Akinade Abimbola Oluwaseun, Gbenga Musbau Adebayo, Olaitan Gbenga Josiah, Adegboyega Toluwalope Owolabi, Giwa Areef Olakunle, Victor Ogundahunsi Damilare, Kelvin Dave Udanyi, Ayeloja Ridwan Oluwatobilola, Adebule Olamide, Olamilekan Gbolahan Adeniji, Agboola Oladimeji Taofeek, Ojo Odegbile Oke, Abdulazeez Ajadi Oludare, Oyewole Korede Tolu, Okeowo Abiodun Sunday, Oladokun Peter Ayomide, Samuel Ayodeji Mayokun, Hamzat Taofeek Opeyemi, Echeta Chidi Oluwambe, Mujeeb Adedeji, Eyinola Ojo Tosin and Makinde Kehinde Bukola.

The rest of the convicts are Jubril Ayomide Adeshina, Gbolahan Emmanuel Jayeola, Eyamekware Gabriel Cleverly, Kazeem Orija Oladimeji, Echeta Chinedu Junior, Oyelakin Collins Ayomide, Olanrewaju Kabir Olamilekan, Lasisi Damilola Idris, Emmanuel Ojima Matthew, Sonibare Adebayo Wasiu, Makinde Olamiposi Feranmi, Timileyin Bankole Toyosi, Adeyinka Monsuru Oladaride and Ubiwe Kenneth.

One of the counts read:

“That you Oyelakin Collins Ayomide on or about 2nd June 2023, at Ibadan, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, did sell hacked Facebook Accounts with different identity cards to internet fraudsters, thereby aiding them in committing an offence, aiding another person in committing, an offence contrary to Sections 7 (c) and 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 30, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.”

Another count charge reads, “That you Eyamekware Gabriel Cleverly on or about April 2023 at Ibadan, Oyo State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud one Lukas Wack, did falsely represent yourself to be a white lady who goes by the name Elmar Bockmar, thereby committed an offence of Personation contrary to Section 484 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.”

Upon their arraignments, they all pleaded “guilty” to the charges when they were read to them.

Consequently, facts of the cases were reviewed, and several indicting documents and exhibits were tendered as evidence in the courts, urging the courts to convict and sentence the defendants accordingly.

The courts convicted and sentenced Owolabi, Olamide, Taofeek, Oke, Oludare, Tolu, Sunday and Feranmi to one year imprisonment each, Tosin to one month community service, while Idris and Toyosi bagged two months of community service each and Josiah, Ayomide, Oladimeji, Matthew and Kenneth got three months community service each.

Also, Aladelusi, Oluwaseun, Adebayo, Olakunle, Damilare, Udanyi, Oluwatobilola, Adeniji, Mayokun, Opeyemi, Oluwambe, Adedeji, Bukola, Adeshina, Jayeola, Cleverly, Junior, Oladokun, Olamilekan, Wasiu and Oladaride were convicted and sentenced to six months community service each.

Furthermore, the convicts were ordered to restitute their various victims and forfeit all items recovered from them, including seven exotic cars to the Federal Government of Nigeria.

They all began their journey to the Correctional Centres when they were arrested by operatives of the EFCC for internet-related offences. They were also investigated, prosecuted and convicted for their various offences.