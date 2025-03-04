Oyo-Ogbomoso Road: Akala Commends Tinubu For Approving N147.8bn

Share

Hon. Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, the lawmaker representing Ogbomoso North, South, and Oriire Federal Constituency, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving funds for the completion of the Oyo-Ogbomoso Expressway dualization.

Alao-Akala, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also expressed appreciation to the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, for his commitment to the progress of the project.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC), under President Tinubu’s leadership, recently awarded a N147.8 billion contract to Mssrs JRB Construction Co. Ltd for the road’s completion.

During the 2024 Budget Performance Review and the 2025 Budget Proposal for the Ministry of Works on January 29, Alao-Akala engaged Minister Umahi on the deplorable condition of the Oyo-Ogbomoso highway.

He emphasized that the road is one of the busiest in the country, serving as a vital link between the northern and southern regions for the movement of goods and services

He further noted that the road was not included in the ministry’s 2025 budget, prompting concerns about its future. In response, Minister Umahi acknowledged the oversight, citing budgetary constraints. He, however, assured that he would seek presidential intervention to facilitate the road’s reconstruction and rehabilitation.

Reacting to the approval during the Federal Executive Council on Monday, Hon. Lamiju Alao-Akala expressed satisfaction, stating that his persistent efforts had yielded positive results.

He reassured constituents that he would continue to monitor the project to ensure its timely completion.

President Tinubu, fully aware of the strategic importance of the Ibadan-Ilorin expressway, is committed to alleviating the challenges faced by road users, including students, traders, and haulage operators transporting goods and agricultural produce,” he said.

He described the funding approval as a major milestone for infrastructure development and economic growth in the region.

