Oyo Nursing College To Award Degrees Soon – Provost

The Oyo State College of Nursing Sciences, Eleyele, Ibadan, has concluded arrangements to begin awarding degree programmes soon.

According to Dotun Oyelade, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, in a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph, the Provost of the College, Gbonjubola Owolabi, made the disclosure during the donation of a 110-inch interactive electronic board and projector to the institution by the Set X (1979–1982).

Owolabi said the institution was in the process of affiliating with the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) to provide a veritable platform for students to pursue bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

She explained that this would enable students to reach the pinnacle of their respective careers right from the college.

As part of their reunion celebration, former students of the college, known as Set X (1979–1982), donated the 110-inch interactive board and projector, while the 1985 set donated an industrial borehole to the institution.

The industrial borehole was commissioned by a former Director of Nursing Services, Arinola, while the interactive board and projector were commissioned by a former Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Obasa.

Commending the alumni for the gesture, the Provost said: “The noble initiative of the old students will, in no small measure, contribute to educational development in the state. It is indeed encouraging, laudable, commendable, and appreciated.”

She affirmed the college’s commitment to providing quality education for future nurses, noting that the institution will maintain its position as Nigeria’s premier nursing college.

Owolabi revealed that the college had secured approval to run faculties and would offer more programmes once full accreditation is granted by the relevant federal regulatory bodies and councils.

She added that the institution remains dedicated to theoretical and practical training, as well as skill development.

While thanking the alumni for their donations, the Provost urged them to continue their support for the college.

Earlier, the Chairperson of the 1979–1982 set, Yemisi Bhadmus-Ladi, described the College of Nursing Sciences, formerly known as the School of Nursing, Eleyele, as a stepping stone to their achievements. She also thanked members of the set for their commitment and efforts in completing the donated projects.