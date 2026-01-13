Oyo NUP Appreciates Makinde’s ‘White Horse Gift’

The Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Oyo State Council, has gifted Governor Seyi Makinde a white horse as a means of appreciation for his kindness and care to its members.

The NUP, led by its Secretary, Olusegun Abatan, presented the gift on behalf of the members at the annual Inter-Faith Service held at the Secretariat, Ibadan yesterday.

Abatan revealed that the union decided to present the white horse to the governor because of the spiritual connotations that go with it, which include peace and harmony, divinity, and a new beginning.

He noted that if pensioners start listing what Makinde had done for them since he took over the mantle of governance in Oyo State, it would take a whole book.

The NUP scribe, while appreciating the governor for the increase in pensions, which he said had been effective since January 2025, appealed to Makinde to extend his magnanimity to pensioners in the tertiary institutions and retired Heads of Local Government Administration.