Oyo NUJ Confers Award Of Excellence On Oyo Rep, Olajide

Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Olajide, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Digital, Information Communication Technology and Cybersecurity, has been nominated for the prestigious 2024 NUJ Award of Excellence by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council.

The nomination letter, signed by the NUJ Oyo State Chairman, Ademola Babalola, and the Planning Committee Chairman, Seyi Ojo, extolled Hon. Olajide’s commitment to community development and philanthropy, which have significantly impacted lives across Oyo State and beyond.

According to NUJ, Hon. Olajide’s contributions include initiating and funding numerous projects aimed at improving education, healthcare and social infrastructure.

He has supported schools, health clinics and community centres, demonstrating an unwavering dedication to enhancing the quality of life for his constituents in Ibadan North-West and South-West Federal Constituency.

Beyond legislative accomplishments, Hon. Olajide, according to his Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs, Tolu Mustapha, is being recognized for his charitable initiatives, such as providing vocational training for youth and empowering local artisans.

Mustapha stated further that, the NUJ also described Hon. Adedeji Dhikrullahi Olajide, a two-term PDP lawmaker and a ranking member of the party, as a driving force behind several laudable projects that have positively transformed communities, highlighting his pivotal role in advancing democratic principles and fostering grassroot development.

The NUJ, he said, expressed optimism that Hon. Olajide’s contributions would inspire other leaders to prioritize community-driven initiatives, as his nomination for the Press Week award, reflects his enduring impact and well-deserved recognition for his service to Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

The award will be presented during the opening ceremony of the 2024 NUJ Press Week, scheduled to hold on Monday, December 16, at the NUJ Press Centre, Iyaganku, Ibadan and will be declared open by the Grand Patron of the NUJ, Governor Seyi Makinde, while Ambassador Yemi Farounbi, a former Nigerian envoy to the Philippines and Cambodia, will serve as Chairman of the opening ceremony.

Traditional rulers, including the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye, Orumogege III, and the Aseyin of Iseyin, Oba Sefiu Adeyeri III, are also expected to grace the event as royal fathers of the day.

