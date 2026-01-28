The Oyo State Council Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Akeem Abas, on Wednesday, said Artificial Intelligence (AI) will only replace journalists who refuse to update themselves and level up.

Abas, who spoke at a two-day AI training organised in Ibadan by the state council in collaboration with the American Open University, Nigeria, said with AI competence, journalists could be more than just reporters; they can become media consultants, data analysts, content strategists, and communication advisory agents to governments, institutions, and the private sector.

Speaking on the topic “Empowering Journalists with Artificial Intelligence for Ethical, Innovative and Future-ready Journalism”, the NUJ Chairman said journalists can also function as policy advisors and public communication experts, supporting government agencies, legislators, and development institutions with research-based insights, public engagement strategies, and evidence-driven narratives.

“This vision aligns squarely with Nigeria’s Digital Economy Agenda, which prioritises digital skills, innovation, entrepreneurship, and human capital development as drivers of national growth. As the country pushes towards a knowledge-based economy, journalists must not be excluded from this transformation.

READ ALSO:

“During our electioneering campaign, we promised to move beyond symbolic leadership to policy-driven unionism, pledging to equip our members with skills that translate into relevance, sustainability, and dignity in a changing economy.

“This training of 120 journalists is a direct fulfilment of that promise; AI will not replace journalists, it will only replace journalists who refuse to learn,” he said.

He added that they could build media and technology startups, fact-checking platforms, local data hubs, investigative journalism labs, digital storytelling studios, and AI-assisted news platforms that serve niche audiences.

Abas noted that the training was, in its truest sense, not for charity, but capacity building. He also urged the participants to move from routine reporting to analytical and solution-oriented journalism.

He called on journalists to interrogate data, interpret policies, and enlighten citizens in ways that strengthen democracy and accountability.

“To policymakers and stakeholders present, this initiative sends a strong message; investing in journalists is investing in transparency, stability and informed governance.

“A technologically competent press is not a luxury; it is a national necessity.

“Let us remember that journalism has survived every technological disruption because it adapts without surrendering its soul.

“Artificial Intelligence must amplify human judgment, not replace it; it must serve democracy, not undermine it,” Abas said.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, described the emergence of AI as a good development.

Oyelade, however, said, like any other global innovation, AI comes with its own potential hazards, as it could be deployed by netizens or online users for negative uses.

According to him, studies have shown that AI is indeed a sacrosanct part of journalism, as it is today and in the future.

“In Oyo State, the key factor behind the success of the Seyi Makinde-led administration is the religious deployment of science and data in governance.

“The Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development is deploying digitisation of its land transactions, such that financial leakages have been blocked.

“Fraud has been brought to the barest minimum, and it has helped tremendously to increase the state’s IGR, reaching a phenomenal N103 billion in 2025.

“This figure alone represents more than the total IGR of the past two administrations in the state,” he said.

Oyelade implored journalists to take full advantage of the opportunity to use the lessons learnt in the training for their personal development and the advancement of their respective media firms.

He also commended the new Oyo NUJ executives for organising the training in less than two months of assuming office.