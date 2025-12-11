Oyo NNPP Elects New Executive, Promises Strong Showing In 2027

The Oyo State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has elected its new executive council, asserting that the party is well positioned to make significant gains in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking after his election, State Chairman Makinde Anthony Sunday said the new executive is ready to reposition the party for greater political impact in Oyo State. He expressed confidence that the NNPP would offer a credible alternative in governance.

Makinde thanked party members for their maturity, which ensured a peaceful election of the state executive, and invited aspirants from across Oyo State to join the NNPP. “The door of the party is widely open. We will provide a level playing ground for all aspirants,” he stated.

The new executive includes Deputy Chairman Chief Bandele Akeem Oyekunle, State Secretary Mr. Olalekan Ojo Abiodun, State Publicity Secretary Mr. Olapade Olusoji Timothy, and State Financial Secretary. Others are Organising Secretary Adewale Orosiji, Elder Atanda Olayiwola Lawrence; Legal Adviser Barrister Aware Bolanle Ajoke; Treasurer Comrade Opeyemi Ibrahim; Women Leader Mrs. Dasola Adebayo; and Youth Leader Mr. Oyewole Taiwo.

Makinde assured Oyo State residents that the NNPP is committed to improving their welfare. “We are ready to bring succour to the people. Unlike the current PDP-led government, we will prioritise your wellbeing. Those with political ambition are welcome to join the party and realise their aspirations,” he added.