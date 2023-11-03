Oyo NLC, TUC To Skip Work To Attend Congress On Monday

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) Chapters in Oyo State have called on employees across the state not to report to work on Monday.

This was contained in a joint press statement issued on Friday by the TUC Chairman, Comrade Bosun Olabiyi Agoro and NLC Chairperson, Comrade Kayode Martins.

According to the statement, the state labour unions recommended all employees to skip work on Monday and report to the NLC secretariat in preparation for a congress.

It added that all employees should gather up all of their personal belongings from the office on Friday (today) and report to the NLC secretariat, Agodi Gate, in Ibadan, on Monday, following the expiration of the ultimatum served on the state government, which has not yet offered a long-term solution to their grievances.

Pensioners in the state were also ordered to participate by the unions.

The statement denounced Comrade Joe Ajaero, the President of the NLC, for his recent attack in Imo.

They added that the unions will continue to defend the welfare and rights of workers in the state and across the country.

“We, the Oyo State Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC), stand united and strongly condemn in totality the recent attack on the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress by the Nigerian Police in Imo State on Wednesday 2nd November 2023 by the hopeless Government of Hope Uzodinma and police Force.

“We view this egregious incident as an affront to the fundamental rights and liberties of the Nigerian labour force and an alarming manifestation of the tyrannical tendencies displayed by some State Governments towards the labour movement.

In conclusion, we, the Oyo State NLC and TUC, wish to make it clear that we will not take this attack on the National President of the NLC or any Labour Leader lightly. We stand resolute in our commitment to defending the rights and welfare of workers in Oyo State and throughout Nigeria.

“After the expiration of the ultimatum served on the State Government who are yet to proffer lasting solution to our grievances, all workers should pick all their personal belongings from office on Friday 3rd November 2023 and pensioners in the state are to resume at NLC Secretariat Agodi Gate on Monday 6th November 2023 for the largest congress in the history of Oyo state for further directive,” the statement read.