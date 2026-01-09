His Imperial Majesty Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade, The Alaafin of Oyo, has condemned the brutal attack on Oloka Village and the killing of civilians and rangers within Old Oyo National Park, declaring it an assault on Yoruba sovereignty and ancestral heritage.

The monarch in a press release issued by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bode Durojaiye, made available to Saturday Telegraph, also sympathized with the families of the five slain forest guards who were attacked by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

“The recent brutal killings inside Old Oyo National Park, especially the brutal killing at Oloka, is not merely a ‘Security breach.’ It is a dagger plunged into the heart of our ancestral empire.

Our sacred forests, our game reserves, our historic grounds, where our kings once hunted with spears and drums, are now being turned into slaughter yards by armed marauders. This will not stand”.

His Majesty therefore decreed the following actions: “Official Condemnation of the senseless murder of innocent civilians, rangers, and travelers in Old Oyo National Park — demanding full, transparent investigation and immediate arrest of all perpetrators.

“Establishment of Military Base. Designation of Otefon Village as a permanent Armed Military Base of the kingdom — to fortify the region and secure the Oyo-Oduduwa corridor.

“Deployment of Yoruba Defense Force Battalion — under joint command of the Nigerian Army and traditional warrior chiefs — to patrol the park 24/7 and repel invaders.

“Federal Recognition: a call on the President and Ministry of Defence to declare Otefon a Strategic National Security Zone — and fund construction of barracks, watchtowers, and helipad within next few months”.

The Paramount ruler who described banditry and other security challenges facing the country as “gory, worrisome and disturbing”, pointed out that security is critical to the survival of any nation to forestall lawlessness, chaos and disorder.

Oba Owoade lauded President Bola Tinubu’s demonstration, through actions, that ending insecurity is one of his administration’s foremost concern. “Our ancestors did not build empires to watch them crumble under banditry.

“We will rebuild the walls — not with mud, but with steel. Not with prayers alone, but with patrols. Not with silence — but with thunder.” — Alaafin stressed.