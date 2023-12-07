Oyo NASS Caucus Meets APC National Chairman

As part of efforts to foster cohesion and promote unity among members of the Oyo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the State National Assembly caucus on Wednesday, visited the national leadership of the party in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mr Akeem Abas, the Special Adviser on Media to Sen. Sharafadeen Alli, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan.

The delegation, led by Senator Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo North) which had in attendance Senators Sharafadeen Alli (Oyo South) and Yunus Akintunde (Oyo Central) met with the party’s National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

Also on the delegation were

Rep. Tajudeen Abisodun, Rep. Lateef Mohammed, Rep. Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, Rep. Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, Rep. Akeem Adeyemi, and Rep. Olafisoye Akinmoyede.

The statement said that the meeting was a proactive approach by the Oyo State National Assembly caucus in addressing the challenges and building a united front.

The release said: “This engagement is a significant step in the right direction, as it provided an opportunity for dialogue, collaboration, and the exchange of ideas,” it said.

It said that the effort was a great step towards building a virile, stronger, and united APC in the state, noting that unity and cohesion among members are essential for party success and effectiveness, while also describing the action as a clear demonstration of their commitment to working together and strengthening the party’s structure in the state.

It expressed hope that the engagements would lead to effective strategies, improved decision-making, and the advancement of the party’s objectives in the state, noting further that: “The delegation’s presence and engagement with the national leadership will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the party’s activities and overall progress”.

The statement said that the representatives, during the meeting, expressed commitment to ensuring good governance within their respective Districts and Constituencies, while emphasizing their dedication to serving their constituents and their collaborative efforts for the party’s advancement.