Oyo Moves To Curb Spread Of Diphtheria

The Oyo State Government yesterday moved to stop the spread of diphtheria and protect residents.

The Commissioner for Health Oluwaserimi Ajetunmobi said at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Ibadan diphtheria is a highly contagious bacterial infection that spreads through respiratory droplets from coughing or sneezing and direct contact with infected wounds.

According to her, the symptoms include sore throat, fever, cough, swollen lymph nodes, difficulty swallowing, and, in severe cases, respiratory distress.

Ajetunmobi reiterated that the government has intensified surveillance, case management, and vaccination campaigns, while healthcare workers are on high alert to respond swiftly to suspected cases.

To prevent the spread of diphtheria, the state government told residents to take necessary precautions, maintain personal hygiene, and support the government’s public health interventions to contain the disease.

She advised parents to ensure children receive the three doses of the Pentavalent vaccine at 6, 10, and 14 weeks of age. Pregnant women should receive the Tetanus-Diphtheria (Td) vaccine during antenatal care.”

She added: “Maintain good personal hygiene, including regular hand washing, covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing, and avoiding sharing personal items.”

