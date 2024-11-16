Oyo Monarch, Olugbon, Loses Mother

Share

A notable traditional ruler in Oyo State, the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon, Oba Francis Alao, has lost his mother, Deaconess Margaret Oyeronke Alao. She died at the age of 81.

Disclosing the sad news on Saturday, the monarch said that his mother died early Friday morning after a brief illness.

The traditional ruler, who is the second child of the deceased, described her as a devout Christian who spent her active years in the work of ministry, working with her late husband, Pastor Amos Alao.

He said that they both served as priests with the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) until the time of their passing. Pastor Alao had earlier slept in the Lord over 12 years ago.

The traditional ruler also disclosed that his parents pastored churches in several cities and communities, adding that burial arrangements will be announced at a later date.

