Oyo Monarch Arraigned For Forgery

Police yesterday arraigned the Alajaawa of Ajaawa Oba Thompson Oyetunji at an badan Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly forgery.

The monarch was charged with forging Prince Azeez Adewale Oyebunmi’s signature. He allegedly committed the said offence in the Ogo Oluwa Local Government of Oyo State.

However, Oba Oyetunji pleaded not guilty to two counts bordering on forgery and felony and was subsequently granted bail in the sum of N500,000 with one surety in like sum.

The Ogo Oluwa LGA Chairman Adeboye Ojo, who was in court, told reporters that there were moves to settle the case out of court.

