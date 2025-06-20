Oyo: Mirroring Improved Intelligence Gathering, Sharing And Interagency Synergy

Share

“A story that must be told”, declares Okey Ndibe in his debut novel, ‘Arrows of Rain’, “never forgives silence”. In climes where narratives and the psychology of perception are driven by political leanings, religious biases, ethnic considerations and other fault lines, the concept of ‘truth’ suffers what is referred to as “rank shifting” in linguistics.

No doubt, the societal motifs mentioned above find expression in fields of public and corporate governance, security, and the like, with the resultant effects manifesting in disinformation, misinformation and subversion, in most cases. When that happens, truth becomes a veritable casualty in society.

The consolation here is that, no matter how hard “revisionist purveyors” and distortionists try to subdue truth, and push it into a staggering gait, it regains balance; continues to bestrode society like a colossus.

That is the story of Oyo State, where improved intelligence gathering championed by the foremost domestic intelligence agency, the Department of State Services (DSS), has greatly enhanced the security architecture of the “Pace Setter State”.

Nothing could be further from the truth! Again, this reflects the ingenuity and intellectual capacity of the current Director General of the State Services (DSS), Mr. Olu- watosin Adeola Ajayi, who has not left anyone in doubt of his mission to disrupt activities of subversive elements, while stabilising the ship of national security.

Few months after DG Ajayi deployed State Directors, in his fulfilment of his covert and studied-silence agenda, Nigeria successfully arrested a religious crisis occasioned by the burning of a sacred book, as well as the establishment of a panel perceived to be provocative.

As a non-partisan, patriotic and clear-minded Nigerian, I make bold to state – without any fear of contradiction, or equivocation, that the security situation across the length and breadth of Oyo State has improved tremendously to the extent that even the blind can feel it, even with testimonies from the dumb.

Residents confirmed that in the last nine months or so, the level of intelligence gathering and sharing have improved inter-agency synergy among security and law enforcement agencies, resulting in the stable security situation in the state, which had battled challenges of self-determination agitations, religious tensions, framers-herders’ clashes, as well as smuggling related activities in the past.

The robust collaboration among critical agencies of government in the State reflected partly in the vis- it of the Customs’ Oyo/Osun Area Commander, Joseph Adelaja, to the DSS State Director of Service, Mr. Rasheed Adelakun, in Ibadan, sometime in March, 2025. Reaffirming the secret services’ avowed commitment to inter-agen- cy collaboration and effective mandate execution, Adelakun was reported to have said, inter alia, that:

“The DSS remains committed to working with the Nigeria Customs Service to protect our borders and safeguard the nation’s economy. Our agencies must stand united against trans-border crimes”. Since security is capital intensive, it follows logically that only heavy investments in the critical sector bring intended manifestations in areas of guaranteed protection of lives and property, public safety and general peace and order.

Without mincing words, Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State, has shown commendable leadership in the area of security, which is the preoccupation of this article; nothing more.

Among the testimonies on the heightened intelligence gathering outings of the secret service, which have enhanced the operational successes of the military, police, and other security and paramilitary agencies in the state, is that of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member with interest in “comparative security analysis”, one Dr. Alexander (surname withheld). Excerpts of his findings are reproduced thus, for the sake of emphasis:

“Apart from the appreciable investments of the Seyi Makinde-led Oyo Government in security, the state is blessed with a forward-looking security management team. I’m aware that they do have se- curity council meetings regularly, where they evaluate outcomes, conduct security threat analyses, and where there is the need to restrategise, there is no hesitation in that regard.

The current security management team recognises and executes their respective mandates with precision, and this would not have been possible without the overwhelming support of the state governor, His Excellency, Makinde. Independent investigation has so far shown that Makinde tops the list in terms of investment in security, with the regular donations of patrol vehicles, and other crime-deterring equipment, most of which penetrate hard-to-reach locations. In all, may we not sacrifice truth on the ephemeral altar of exigency, especially as the stakes grow higher by the day.

