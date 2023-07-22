Oyo LG Poll: PDP Releases Names Of Chairmanship Candidates

Oyo State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has released names of its chairmanship candidates for the forthcoming local government polls.

The Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), had announced that the polls would be held in April 2024. The PDP list, signed by the Secretary of the party, Alhaji Wasiu Adeleke, contained names of all the successful candidates in all the 33 local government areas of the State.

They emerged after the primary election which took place in all the local government areas. Adeleke said, “We use this medium to thank our elected Ad-Hoc Delegates who worked hard to elect our chairmanship candidates. We are grateful.

“According to the list submitted by our returning officers, below is the list of winners of the primary election:

Oluwaseun Olufade, Ibadan North; Kehinde Adeyemi Akande, Ibadan South West; Ibrahim Akintayo, Ibadan North East; Rahman Olanrewaju Adepoju Ibadan North West; Emmanuel Alawode, Ibadan South East Sheriff Adeojo, Ido Kamorudeen Mudashiru, Lagelu; Kolapo Temitope, Ona Ara; Akeem Akinwale, Oluyole, among others.