Oyo LG Poll: Collect Your PVCs, Participate In Election, REC Urges Electorate

The Chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Aare Isiaka Abiola Olagunju, SAN, has urged the citizens to be ready to cast their votes in the coming Local Government Council elections, saying it will assist in changing the narratives associated with the council polls.

Olagunju, while featuring on a Yoruba radio program on Sunday in Ibadan, said voters’ turnout during the last chairmanship and councillorship elections in the state was far beyond expectations.

He explained that the Commission had about 30 per cent voter turnout in 2021 despite its visit to all three local governments in Oyo state, where residents were sensitized on the need to participate in local government council elections.

He admonished eligible voters who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter’s Cards to do so, promising that the will of residents of the state will prevail on election day, 27th April 2024.

While reiterating the need for citizens and the electorate to monitor the ballots on election day, Olagunju explained that the voter register would be pasted across the polling units in the state by the end of this month for citizens to verify their names.

He thereafter sought continued support from the media and other relevant stakeholders in a bid to achieve a free, fair, transparent, credible and peaceful election.